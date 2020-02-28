Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locals distribute food to kin of Delhi violence injured admitted at GTB Hospital

Sending a message of brotherhood and social harmony, locals on Thursday distributed food to kin of those who were injured in the recent Delhi violence and recuperating at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 07:19 IST
Locals distribute food to kin of Delhi violence injured admitted at GTB Hospital
A visual of food distribution to relatives and family members of Delhi violence injured. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Sending a message of brotherhood and social harmony, locals on Thursday distributed food to kin of those who were injured in the recent Delhi violence and recuperating at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here. "We are distributing food to help people who are coming here to meet or collect bodies of their relatives or a family member. People are also coming from Haryana. Locals leaving here have taken this initiative to help the people at their difficult times," Moosa Alvi, one of the organisers, told ANI.

"It is not sponsored by any political party. We are doing it on our own," he added. In a similar gesture, some members of the Muslim community in Chand Bagh in North-East district where violence erupted, managed to save a temple from being vandalised by forming a human chain.

"The temple is around 35 years. The area is dominated by residents from the minority community. Locals -- Hindus and Muslims were alert. They saw to it that no outsider comes here. Not even one stone was pelted at the temple," temple priest Om Prakash told ANI. Fahina Sheikh, a resident of Chand Bagh said that some outsiders had arrived to vandalise the temple -- Shri Durga Fakiri Mandir on Monday -- in a bid to create tension between the two communities.

"We formed the human chain to protect the temple," she said. At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East areas of Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Keown slams Arsenal's 'unprofessional' display after Europa exit

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has criticised the team for their unprofessional performance in Thursdays Europa League defeat by Olympiakos Piraeus, which knocked them out of the competition. Olympiakos forward Youssef El Arabi scored...

Nylander, Leafs rally to sink Panthers

William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal with 1100 left in the third period, as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Thursday night at Sunrise, Fla. The Leafs 34-23-8, 76 points are ...

Regional roading projects brought forward as part of NZ upgrade

Regional roading projects that will improve safety and resilience are being brought forward as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.As part of the NZ Upgrade, 300 millio...

New Zealand limits entry of travellers from Iran on coronavirus fears

New Zealand said on Friday that it was placing temporary restrictions on incoming travellers from Iran as a precautionary measure to protect against the coronavirus outbreak. This means people will not be able to travel from Iran to New Zea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020