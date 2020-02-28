Locals distribute food to kin of Delhi violence injured admitted at GTB Hospital

Sending a message of brotherhood and social harmony, locals on Thursday distributed food to kin of those who were injured in the recent Delhi violence and recuperating at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital here. "We are distributing food to help people who are coming here to meet or collect bodies of their relatives or a family member. People are also coming from Haryana. Locals leaving here have taken this initiative to help the people at their difficult times," Moosa Alvi, one of the organisers, told ANI.

"It is not sponsored by any political party. We are doing it on our own," he added. In a similar gesture, some members of the Muslim community in Chand Bagh in North-East district where violence erupted, managed to save a temple from being vandalised by forming a human chain.

"The temple is around 35 years. The area is dominated by residents from the minority community. Locals -- Hindus and Muslims were alert. They saw to it that no outsider comes here. Not even one stone was pelted at the temple," temple priest Om Prakash told ANI. Fahina Sheikh, a resident of Chand Bagh said that some outsiders had arrived to vandalise the temple -- Shri Durga Fakiri Mandir on Monday -- in a bid to create tension between the two communities.

"We formed the human chain to protect the temple," she said. At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East areas of Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. (ANI)

