Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patnaik seeks special economic package for eastern region

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 13:29 IST
Patnaik seeks special economic package for eastern region

Batting for the entire east zone of the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded a special economic package for the region, saying that it lags in many sectors despite being endowed with natural and mineral resources Speaking at the 24th Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here, the chief Minister said the entire eastern region is underdeveloped in terms of teledensity, railway network and banking density compared to other zones, and therefore needs a special fiancial package for infrastructure development.

One of the prime objectives of the Zonal Council is to develop healthy inter-state and Centre-state relations, Patnaik said, adding there is a need for financial, infrastructural and technological integration "If a nationwide analysis is done for teledensity, banking, rail and road density, the east zone would be at the bottom in all these subjects that are in the Union list. There is a need to double the allotments made to this region so that they catch up to the national benchmarks," the chief minister said.

Emphasising that this zone contributes maximum to the mineral wealth of the country and ensures security for manufacturing and energy sectors, he said the fruits of this wealth should boost economic growth of the region Lamenting that royalty on coal has not been revised since 2012, Patnaik said there is an urgent need to review this and also the share of clean energy cess with the state governments.

"Our region has some of the largest scheduled areas of the country. I reiterate my demand for inclusion of Ho, Bhumij and Mundari languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution," the chief minister said Referring to Odisha specific issues, Patnaik said he was thankful to the Union government for supporting the state during cyclone Fani last year.

Taking the frequency of natural disasters faced by Odisha into consideration, he said, Vulnerability to natural calamity should be taken as a criteria to declare his state a "special focus state" The chief minister also spoke about delay in releasing grants to urban local bodies and non-release of subsidy for paddy procurement causing problems to farmers.

He said the state provides 50 per cent of estimated cost and free land for important railway projects but the progress has been "very slow" Apart from Patnaik, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar are attending the meeting. Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon is deputising for Chief Minister Hemant Soren..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

French consumer pulls back even before coronavirus outbreak

French consumer spending fell unexpectedly sharply in January, official data showed on Friday, flagging a weak start to the year even before the coronavirus outbreak began taking its toll. The INSEE official stats agency said consumer spend...

Japan minister flying to Lebanon to make case for Ghosn's return

Japans deputy justice minister is travelling to Lebanon this weekend to try to make the case that fugitive ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn should stand trial in Japan.Hiroyuki Yoshiie will leave Tokyo on Saturday and meet with Lebanese Just...

Guide for facial hairstyles that go or are strict no-no with face masks

An interesting infographic issued by the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC back in 2017 can come in handy for guys with facial hair who wish to wear face masks or respirators to ward off the deadly coronavirus bug. A l...

We are trying to bring every culprit to justice: Spl Commissioner SN Srivastava

Delhi Police Special Commissioner Law and Order, SN Srivastava on Friday said that the police is trying to bring every culprit to justice in the cases related to violence in the north-east Delhi. Asked about municipal councillor Tahir Hussa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020