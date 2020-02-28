Mar-May period likely to be warmer than normal: IMD
The months of March, April and May are "likely to be warmer than normal" over northwest, west, central and parts of south India, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday in its summer forecast. Above normal heat wave conditions are also likely in the core heat wave (HW) zone during the season (March-May), it said
The core HW zone covers the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana and parts of Maharashtra and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Nearly 44,000 tourists from Punjab visited Kerala in a year: official
Punjab: Army chopper makes emergency landing due to technical snag
Information received on interrogating wanted gangster led to 23 arrests: Punjab DGP
Nearly 44,000 tourists from Punjab visited Kerala in a year: official
Army chopper makes emergency landing in village in Punjab's Roop Nagar