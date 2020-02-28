Left Menu
S N Shrivastava given additional charge of Delhi Police

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  Updated: 28-02-2020 15:31 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:31 IST
Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava, who was appointed the special commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Delhi Police this week, has been given the additional charge of the Delhi Police commissioner with effect from Sunday, an official order said Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, will take charge from incumbent Amulya Patnaik, who demits office on Saturday.

On Monday, Shrivastava was repatriated from the Central Reserve Police Force and appointed as the special commissioner (law and order) of the Delhi Police, amid the communal violence in northeast Delhi Talking to reporters while touring the riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi, Shrivastava said, "My primary job will be to ensure that there is a feeling of security and people should also feel police are there for them." Shrivastava will hold the additional charge of the Delhi Police commissioner with effect from Sunday and until further orders, the order issued by the Union Home Ministry said.

In the CRPF, Shrivastava was serving as the special director general (training). He had earlier served the Delhi Police in various capacities, including as the head of the elite anti-terror wing, Special Cell Ever since he rejoined the Delhi Police, Shrivastava was busy in controlling the communal violence in northeast Delhi, in which at least 39 people were killed. PTI ACB PR SMN.

