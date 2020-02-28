Left Menu
Development News Edition

Announce special economic package for Eastern Zone: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the central government to revise royalty on coal and announce a special economic package for the Eastern Zone.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:46 IST
Announce special economic package for Eastern Zone: Odisha CM
Visual from Eastern Zonal Council meeting. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the central government to revise royalty on coal and announce a special economic package for the Eastern Zone. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the meeting which was also attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, among others.

Speaking at 24th Eastern Zonal Council meeting here, Patnaik said, "One of the prime objectives of Zonal Councils is national integration and create healthy inter-state and centre-state relations. Integration has to be financial, infrastructural, technological, so it leads and strengthens emotional integration... It is in this regard I would like to present points both concerning the region and my state Odisha in particular." He outlined that if a nationwide analysis is done for "teledensity, banking density, rail and road density, East Zone would be at the bottom in all these subjects that are in union list".

Patnaik also said there is a need to double the allotments made to the Eastern Zone region so that they can catch up to the national benchmarks. "This zone contributes maximum to the mineral wealth of the country and in turn manufacturing and energy security of the country. The fruits of this wealth should boost the economic growth of this region and its people," the Odisha Chief Minister said.

"Royalty on coal has not been revised from 2012. There is an urgent need to revise royalty on coal and also to share the proceeds of clean energy cess with the state government," he added. Patnaik further urged to "announce a special economic package for speeding up infrastructural development of the region".

"Our regions have some of the largest scheduled areas of the country. I reiterate my demand for inclusion of Ho, Bhumij and Mundari languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

LG visits violence-hit northeast Delhi, takes stock of situation

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. He was accompanied by sen...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 occurs on J-K Himachal border

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit the border area of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon. The earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 2.42 pm on Friday.According to India Meteorological Department I...

US-based DataCore to launch its 2nd largest global R&D centre

US-based software-defined storage company DataCore on Friday announced it will be setting up its second largest global RD centre in Bengaluru DataCore plans to drive major global RD efforts out of the Bangaluru centre which will cater to cl...

Maha: Over 2 lakh babies born with low birth weight in 2018-19

Over two lakh infants were born with low birth weight in Maharashtra, of which 22,179 were born in Mumbai, the government informed the legislative Assembly on Friday According to the World Health Organization, babies that weigh less than 2....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020