Migrant labourer from West Bengal among 2 killed in wall

At least two labourers, including a 20-year old man from West Bengal, were killed and another was seriously injured when a compound wall collapsed on them in the city on Friday, police said Two other workers have been trapped under the debris and Fire and Rescue service personnel from Kadri and Padeshwar are continuing operations to pull them out.

The construction work was going on at a site when the compound wall of the nearby property collapsed at Karangalpady junction in the afternoon The deceased have been identified as Masrigul from West Bengal and Bhimesh (25) belonging to Bagalkot in Karnataka.

Hanikul (23), taken out of the debris and shifted to hospital, is in a critical condition, police said MLA Vedavyas Kamath and top police officials visited the spot..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.