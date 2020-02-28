Charge sheet filed against six JK govt officials in corruption case

A charge sheet has been filed against six Jammu and Kashmir government officials in a corruption case, the anti-corruption bureau said on Friday It was filed before the special judge, anti-corruption, Baramulla, the bureau said in a statement. The then Kupwara district development commissioner, Itrat Hussain Rafiqi, is among the six government officials named in the charge sheet, it said. Giving details of the case, the bureau said anti-corruption sleuths found substance in allegations of purchase of substandard material at exorbitant rates by the accused persons in 2012-13.

"It was revealed that the district-level purchase committee, Kupwara, headed by Rafiqi, the then district development commissioner of Kupwara, and other members had approved the purchase of different quality of matting for anganwadi centers of Kupwara, as against the advertised excel matting, in connivance with the supplier and affected the purchase of matting for Rs 17 per square foot," the statement said. The bureau said a market survey revealed that the same quality of matting was available at Rs 12 per square foot "Out of the total payment of Rs 51,38,471 made to the supplier firm against the supply of the said matting, excess payment of Rs 15,11,315 was made to the supplier causing a huge loss to the state exchequer," it added. Khurshid Ahmad Malik, the proprietor of the supplying firm, was also booked and charge sheeted in the court.

