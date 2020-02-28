Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar president arrives on two-day tour of Bodh Gaya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gaya
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 19:08 IST
Myanmar president arrives on two-day tour of Bodh Gaya

Myanmar president Win Myint arrived here on Friday on a two-day tour of Bodh Gaya, the holy town where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment more than two millennia ago Accompanied by wife Cho Cho and a 28-member delegation of top Myanmarese officials, Myint landed at the international airport in Gaya where he was received by Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary and officials of the civil and police administration.

On way to the hotel in Bodh Gaya where Myint and the delegates will be staying, they were accorded a warm welcome by schoolchildren who stood on both sides of road waving the Indian tricolor and the national flag of Myanmar The Myanmarese first couple later offered prayers at the Maha Bodhi temple, a UNESCO world heritage site, which also has within its premises the "Bodhi tree" under which Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hindu, Muslim, Sikh residents unite to fend off mobs in northeast Delhi colony

As communal violence spiked in north east Delhi earlier this week, Hindu, Muslim and Sikh residents of a colony came together and stood guard against frenzied mobs which ran riot in nearby areas vandalising homes, shops and torching cars Th...

Thomas Cook India board approves Rs 150 cr share buyback

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Friday said its board has approved a share buyback programme for a total consideration of up to Rs 150 crore The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Friday approved buyback ...

Rebalancing of global economy in last few decades: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said there has been a rebalancing of the global economy in the last few decades This has also led to growth of new centres of consumption, he said in a video address on Asia and the Emerging ...

Cycling-Kenny suffers big crash in omnium at worlds

Britains two-time Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny suffered another injury scare as she crashed heavily in the first round of the event at the world championships in Berlin on Friday. Kenny, racing just weeks after suffering a broken sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020