Myanmar president arrives on two-day tour of Bodh Gaya

Myanmar president Win Myint arrived here on Friday on a two-day tour of Bodh Gaya, the holy town where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment more than two millennia ago Accompanied by wife Cho Cho and a 28-member delegation of top Myanmarese officials, Myint landed at the international airport in Gaya where he was received by Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary and officials of the civil and police administration.

On way to the hotel in Bodh Gaya where Myint and the delegates will be staying, they were accorded a warm welcome by schoolchildren who stood on both sides of road waving the Indian tricolor and the national flag of Myanmar The Myanmarese first couple later offered prayers at the Maha Bodhi temple, a UNESCO world heritage site, which also has within its premises the "Bodhi tree" under which Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment..

