Delhi violence: Journalists' delegation meets Javadekar, calls for ensuring safety of mediapersons

A delegation of journalists representing the Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps and the Press Association have met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar calling for his intervention against mediapersons being targeted while covering violence in northeast Delhi The delegation met Javadekar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum, urging the government, particularly the I&B Ministry and the Home Ministry, to direct the police to uphold democratic values and sensibilities.

The delegation, in its memorandum, highlighted the alleged rough treatment of the police in the recent rioting in northeast Delhi where journalists were shot at, heckled and even attacked with batons and rods, a statement by the delegation said. Javadekar agreed with mediapersons that it was of utmost importance that the media is permitted to do its work in a conducive atmosphere, the statement said The minister assured the delegation that he will take up the issue with the authorities concerned to ensure safety and security of journalists..

