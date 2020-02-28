West Bengal Police arrests 4 human traffickers in Pune raid,

Four persons were arrested by a team of the West Bengal Police from Pune for their alleged role in trafficking women and forcing them into prostitution, officials said on Friday The team also rescued 25 trafficking survivors, of which two were minors, during the raid at several localities in Pune, police said.

The accused, identified as Madi Nayak, Umadevi, Sanu Tamang and Baijayanti Shinde, used to traffick young women from different parts of West Bengal, including Nadia and Murshidabad districts, and Barasat and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas, they said The accused, wanted in several trafficking cases in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district, has been brought back, police said.

A senior officer said the team, led by inspector Kakali Ghosh Kundu, was assisted by the local police for the raid. International Justice Mission, an NGO, was also involved in the operations A case has been lodged by the Pune Police and the West Bengal Police is also investigating the charges against the accused, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.