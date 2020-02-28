Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt cancels notifications which deferred delimitation in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal, Manipur

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 22:13 IST
Govt cancels notifications which deferred delimitation in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal, Manipur

The government on Friday cancelled its earlier notifications which deferred delimitation in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh due to security issues, saying the exercise could be carried out "now" as the previous circumstances cease to exist The 'order' issued by the Legislative Department of the Law Ministry said "it appears that the circumstances that led to the deferring of the delimitation exercise" in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland "have ceased to exist and that the delimitation of the constituencies as envisaged under the Delimitation Act, 2002 could be carried out now".

It said now the President, satisfied that the circumstances that led to the deferring of the delimitation exercise have ceased to exist, "is pleased to rescind the notification ... dated the February 8 2008..." The order pointed out that a Delimitation Commission was set up under the Delimitation Act, 2002 to readjust the division of each state and union territory into territorial constituencies for the purpose of Lok Sabha and state assembly elections on the basis of census figures of 2001 The Commission completed the delimitation exercise and the Delimitation Order, 2008 in respect of all the states, except in these four northeastern states, it said.

Referring to each of these four states individually, the order said the President on being satisfied that a situation had arisen where the unity and integrity of India was likely to be threatened and there was serious threat to the peace and public order, deferred the delimitation exercise According to the Election Commission website, delimitation literally means the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body. The job of delimitation is assigned to a high power body. Such a body is known as Delimitation Commission or a Boundary Commission. "In India, such Delimitation Commissions have been constituted four times -– in 1952 under the Delimitation Commission Act, 1952, in 1963 under Delimitation Commission Act, 1962, in 1973 under Delimitation Act, 1972 and in 2002 under Delimitation Act, 2002," it said. The Delimitation Commission in India is a high power body whose orders have the force of law and cannot be called in question before any court. These orders come into force on a date to be specified by the President. The copies of its orders are laid before Lok Sabha and the state legislative assembly concerned, "but no modifications are permissible therein by them", the EC website said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Withdrawal decision comes after travel advisory amid coronavirus, says NRAI president

After withdrawing from the upcoming ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cyprus, National Rifle Association of India NRAI president Raninder Singh said the decision comes after the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Health on February 26 which ...

Hyderabad observes World Rare Disease Day

World Rare Disease Day was observed on Friday, here at Hyderabad. Millions of people around the world observe Rare Disease Day on the last day of February.Some rare diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, thalassemia, hemophilia, and Lou Gehrigs...

Godrej aer launches Bluetooth-controlled home fragrance

Godrej aer has launched a new, smarter home fragrance product called Godrej aer Smart Matic which uses your mobile phone to spray perfume.Touted Indias first-ever Bluetooth-enabled fragrance diffuser, it is controlled via a companion app th...

Four ZUF militants arrested in WB's Howrah

Four Zeliangrong United Front ZUF militants, including two women, were on Friday arrested from neighbouring Howrahs Golabari area, police said The four were nabbed after a person, who was arrested on Thursday along with a huge quantity of F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020