Pune: Teacher molests principal after being admonished

A teacher has been booked forallegedly molesting the principal of his school in Hadapsararea of Pune, police said on Friday

The incident happened on Wednesday and the accused isat large and efforts were on to nab him, an official said

"At 11am on Wednesday, the school's principal sawstudents of a class playing and asked the teacher there toconduct sessions in the morning and allow them to play in theafternoon. The teacher got angry, abused the principal, madeindecent gestures and molested her," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.