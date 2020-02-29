Elephant killed by speeding train in Jharkhand

A wild elephant was killedwhen a speeding train hit her in Jharkhand's East Singhbhumdistrict, a forest official said on Saturday

The female elephant was crossing the tracks in theChakulia area when the Koraput Samaleshwari Express hit it onFriday, Divisional Forest Officer, Abhisekh Kumar said

A team of forest department officials visited the spotand conducted post-mortem. After the autopsy the carcass ofthe elephant was buried in the forest area, the officialadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

