Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denied home-cooked food, undertrial attacks policemen

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 11:15 IST
Denied home-cooked food, undertrial attacks policemen

A 26-year-old undertrial allegedly attacked a few members of the police escort party after they did not allow him to have home-cooked food brought by his family members at a court in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday The accused, Mohammad Sohal Shaukat Ali, attacked the policemen inside a police van near a petrol pump in Naupada area of Thane, when he was being brought back to the Thane Central Jail after his appearance in Dindoshi court.

"Ali was taken to the court along with 11 other undertrials for a court hearing on Friday. After the hearing got over, one of Ali's relatives tried to give him home-cooked food outside the court. However, the escort party did not allow him to have it," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said "Ali got annoyed over this and started abusing the policemen. When he was being taken to the jail in a police van, he started arguing with the members of the escort party.

He spit on one policeman and manhandled another one. He also bit the finger of another policeman," she added Later, he also banged his own head on the window grill of the van and suffered injuries. He was then rushed to the civil hospital for medical examination. As he was out of danger, Ali was taken to the jail later, Narkar said.

A case has been registered against Ali at Naupada Police Station under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Butler, Robinson lead Heat by Mavs

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, and Duncan Robinson added 24 to lead the host Miami Heat to a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Dallas guard Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points. The younger brother of Warriors star St...

WADA cancels symposium over coronavirus concerns

The World Anti-Doping Agency has canceled its annual symposium and related athlete session in Switzerland over concerns about the coronavirus epidemic In a statement issued on Friday, Montreal-based WADA said it took the decision based on t...

Bernie Sanders look-alike enjoying the ride

Los Angeles, Feb 29 AFP Up until a few years ago, Jeff Jones was going about his life, minding his own business and enjoying his passion for music Then Bernie Sanders burst onto the national political stage, prompting many to do double take...

Two PAC jawans found infected with swine flu, 14 others under scanner in Meerut

Two Provincial Armed Constabulary PAC jawans in Meerut have been found to be infected with swine flu and have been admitted to citys Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College LLRM Hospital. Another 14 jawans are suspected to be infected of the diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020