Outgoing Mumbai top cop Sanjay Barve given farewell

Outgoing Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve was given a farewell by his colleagues at Naigaon police headquarters here on Saturday The 1987-batch IPS officer, who had taken charge as the commissioner on February 28 last year, had got two extensions, first in August and then in November.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Friday clarified that Barve would not be given another extension and his successor would be appointed soon During the farewell parade, Barve and DCP Akhilesh Singh, went around the police grounds in an open jeep and he individually met every official.

"Today, the Mumbai police is well equipped, strong and capable of dealing with any challenge. In my tenure, I have witnessed elections, protests against CAA, NRC and other challenges, but officials of the Mumbai police have handled them well," Barve said Senior policemen, including joint, additional and deputy commissioners, apart from senior inspectors of all police stations were present on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

