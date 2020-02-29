3 held in Manipur for skimming ATM cards

Three persons have been arrested here for their alleged involvement in stealing ATM card details through skimming, a senior police officer said on Saturday A 35-year-old man was caught by locals of Kwakeithel Sega Road area in the city while he was allegedly trying to steal debit card details in an ATM counter and later handed over to police on Thursday, the officer said.

After interrogating the person, two others were apprehended from North AOC area, Superintendent of Police CID (Crime Branch) Joyce Lalremmawi said Mobile phones, documents and details of many ATM cards were recovered from them, the police officer said.

In a skimming fraud, hidden electronics device is used to steal the personal information stored on debit card Of the three arrested persons, two are residents of Delhi while one is from Haryana, Lalremmawi said, adding that the accused reached the city on Wednesday.

An investigation has already been initiated, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.