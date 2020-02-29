An environment of fear prevailing in Delhi: Congress

The situation in Delhi is far from normal and an environment of fear is prevailing in the national capital, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Kumar said that the recent events in the national capital which unfolded due to "deliberate inaction" on part of the authorities have left people of the city living in fear.

"We are a constitutional democracy, where there is a rule of law. Recent events, riots in the national capital, the killing of almost 50 people and injuries to almost 200, enormous life and property because of deliberate inaction and in many cases complicity has led to a very tense situation," Sharma said. "The situation is far from normal. there is a prevailing environment of fear. Our citizens are living in fear," he added.

Kumar said that the fundamental rights of people are under assault and that the sedition law is being misused against anyone who raises voice against the government. "We have seen that for merely objecting to a government's decision or action or a wrong law or discriminate legislation, the citizens are being accused of sedition. It is the right of every citizen to question, to protest or to oppose. But all over the country, sedition cases are being filed, which has never happened," Kumar said.

The Congress leader said it is time the Supreme Court "intervenes effectively" to protect the rights of the citizens guaranteed by the Indian constitution. At least 42 people have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days. (ANI)

