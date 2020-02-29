Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC should appoint amicus curiae to look into cases where serious charges slapped on protesters: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 15:50 IST
SC should appoint amicus curiae to look into cases where serious charges slapped on protesters: Cong

The Congress on Saturday accused the police of carrying out a "one-sided" investigation into the violence in Delhi and urged the Supreme Court to appoint an amicus curiae to scrutinise all such cases in which protesters and activists are being slapped with serious charges The party's senior spokesperson Anand Sharma also said the situation is far from normal and an atmosphere of fear is still prevailing in the national capital.

Sharma alleged the police "which allowed Delhi to burn for four days" is carrying out a "one-sided" investigation. He said in the name of action it should be seen against whom the action is being taken "What is the definition of hate speech? If the speeches made by the BJP leaders were not hate speeches, and the protests are a threat to the society as per the cases registered. Shockingly, as per an FIR against a group of people and an organisation called United Against Hate. And what is the case...for having said in a speech that 'we shall not get up or give up our protest even if we have to die for that'. For that they were slapped with section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder)," he said.

"We urge the Supreme Court to take cognisance of all these cases and appoint an amicus curiae to scrutinise all these cases where people are being framed and put in jails," Sharma told reporters An amicus curiae assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the case.

"The SC is the custodian of the Constitution. The delays don't help. The entire world is watching this country, it is time that the Supreme Court intervenes effectively to protect the rights of the citizens guaranteed by the Constitution," Sharma said "We have no expectations from Centre or the Home Ministry or Delhi Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) but we have hopes from the courts," he said.

At least 42 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 43, with 593 people infected

Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last...

Bundelkhand Expressway will benefit region's farmers: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Bundelkhand Expressway is going to benefit the farmers of the region. A defence corridor is being made and Bundelkhand is going to be connected to it. Chitrakoot Dham is...

I always believed I would be freed: Aasia Bibi

Aasia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman who was cleared by the countrys Supreme Court of blasphemy charges after spending eight years on death row, has said that she always believed she would be freed In an interview to the BBC on Friday,...

Turkey's Erdogan says Europe borders open as refugees gather

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that his countrys borders with Europe were open, as thousands of refugees gathered at the frontier with Greece Migrants played a cat-and-mouse game with Greek border patrols throughout th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020