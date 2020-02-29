Farmers seeking higher land compensation seek Prez nod to embrace death: Peasants' leader

Peasants agitating for higher compensation against their land acquired for two highway projects in Jalore district of Rajasthan have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking permission to embrace death, one of their leaders said Saturday Ramesh Dalal, the president of Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, which is leading the agitation, said a letter addressed to the president, in which the farmers have desired death and sought permission to commit euthanasia, was handed over to a district administration official at the dharna site on Saturday.

“As there was no concrete step to address the farmers' demand in two days, the farmers have expressed their anguish through the letter and have sought permission to embrace death," Dalal said He also said one of the agitating farmers climbed on a tree and attempted suicide on Saturday.

Police, however, did not confirm any suicide bid at the dharna site at Bhagora in Jalore “No such information is there,” Jalore superintendent of Police Himmat Abhilash Tank said.

Dalal said the district collector talked to him over phone and informed him about a meeting with additional chief secretary, fixed for Monday in Jaipur “A delegation will go to Jaipur on Monday to meet the official," he said.

Thousands of farmers began an indefinite dharna in Jalore district of Rajasthan on Friday to press for their demand of revision of compensation against acquisition of their land for the two highway projects He alleged that several irregularities are there in the compensation provided by the government and demanded action against guilty officers.

One highway will pass from Rajasthan's Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jalore districts, while the second one will pass from Dausa, Alwar and nearby areas.

