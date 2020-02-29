Left Menu
BSF to rebuild jawan's home burnt in Delhi riots as wedding gift

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 29-02-2020 17:42 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 17:09 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) will rebuild its Constable Mohammad Anees' house, which was burnt in the riots in northeast Delhi, and hand it over to him as a 'wedding gift', officials said The 29-year-old constable, who is currently posted at a BSF camp in Radhabari near West Bengal's Siliguri, will also be transferred to Delhi "very soon" so that he can be with his family and prepare for his wedding, according to a senior BSF officer.

The riots in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Gokalpuri, Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpur in northeast Delhi have left 42 people dead and over 200 injured The border guarding force's officials said they got to know about the damage to the constable's parental house in Khajuri Khas from media reports.

"The jawan's house suffered extensive damage as it was burnt by rioters during the recent communal clashes in northeast Delhi. While his family members are safe, the house needs rebuilding and renovation work," the officer said BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pushpendra Rathore on Saturday met Anees' parents and his other family members at his home and assured them all assistance from the paramilitary force.

"We have decided to provide an assistance amount of Rs 10 lakh to the jawan from our welfare fund. Also, the engineering wing of the force will rebuild the house within a fortnight," he said BSF chief and Director General V K Johri has directed that all help be provided to the constable's family, Rathore, who is posted at the BSF's headquarters, told PTI.

"I think we should be able to put the house in good shape before April when the jawan is scheduled to marry," he said, adding that it will be like a "wedding gift" to him. The BSF is a family and whenever a member needs help, all resources are put together for the task, the DIG said The officer said they have requested the constable's family to inform them about any other help they require.

"We are also posting constable Anees to Delhi very soon so that he can be with his family and also prepare for his wedding," Rathore said The jawan had joined the 2.5-lakh personnel strong BSF in 2013 and officials said he did not mention a word to his seniors about the damage to his house in the riots.

Anees was posted to West Bengal after he completed a stint in the anti-Naxal operations grid in Odisha His family is also very brave and composed. They were thankful for the help extended by the BSF to them and all they wanted was peace, brotherhood and normalcy is restored, another official of the force said.

