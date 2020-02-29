Several dogs found dead near Tarapur industrial area

Over a dozen stray dogs were found dead near a central effluent treatment plant in Tarapur industrial area of the district on Friday, officials said The cause of death was yet to be ascertained, said an official of Boisar Police.

Animal lovers claimed that high industrial pollution in the area was responsible for the deaths Probe was on, said an official of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.