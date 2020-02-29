Uttarakhand CM gives Rs 5 lakh to Pauri resident who died in Delhi violence
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday gave financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Dalbir Singh, resident of Pauri, who died in the Delhi violence.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday gave financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Dalbir Singh, resident of Pauri, who died in the Delhi violence. Dalbir Singh was from Rokhra village Rokhra in Chakisain Tehsil of Pauri district.
The Chief Minister expressed grief over the death of Dilwar Singh in the Delhi violence. At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.
Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
