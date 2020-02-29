Left Menu
Youth kills father, buries body into pit at house; held

  PTI
  Aurangabad
  Updated: 29-02-2020 20:32 IST
  Created: 29-02-2020 20:32 IST
Youth kills father, buries body into pit at house; held

A 16-year-old boy was detained on Saturday for allegedly killing his 50-year-old father at their house in a village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra last December and burying his corpse into a pit inside, police said The decomposed remains of the victim Namdev Chavan were recovered on Saturday evening from the house in Jamdighat village in Kannad taluka, around 62 kms from here, an officer said.

The incident came to light after the teenager confided in the brother of the victim about the incident recently. In the meantime, word spread about the mysterious disappearance of Chavan from his house, he said Police received the information from Police Patil of the village, he said.

After police visited the spot on Saturday, they found a pit inside the house and subsequently recovered the body around 7 pm, he added Narrating the sequence of events, the officer said the accused youth hit his father with a stick on his head in a fit of rage following an argument.

"He also strangled the victim with a rope, resulting into his death. The accused then buried the body inside the house by digging a 2.5 feet deep pit to destroy evidence," he said, adding that a case of murder was being registered against the youth.

