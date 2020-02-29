Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2 as migrant worker stabbed to death in Shillong market

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:36 IST
Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2 as migrant worker stabbed to death in Shillong market
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the state and appealed for peace "A magisterial inquiry has been set up. We have ensured that enough manpower is put in place in the affected areas," the chief minister said. Image Credit: ANI

A migrant worker was stabbed to death in the busy Iewduh market here on Saturday, taking the toll in clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups in Meghalaya to two, police said Seven persons were injured in the knife attack in the heart of the city and two of them suffered stab wounds, Superintendent of Police Claudia Lyngwa told PTI.

Those behind the attack are yet to be identified, she said In another mob attack, a migrant laborer was seriously injured after being thrashed at Sohra market in Sohra Civil Subdivision, the officer said, adding that he has been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Shillong for treatment.

The number of those injured in the clashes has gone up to 16, she said On Friday, a tribal was killed as clashes broke out between the Khasi Students' Union members and non-tribals during a rally held in the Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The clashes during the rally, organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act and demanding implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, led to tensions in parts of the state, forcing the government to clamp curfew in two police station areas in Shillong, and mobile internet and SMS restrictions in six districts The curfew was eased during the day, even as mobile internet restrictions continued.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the state and appealed for peace "A magisterial inquiry has been set up. We have ensured that enough manpower is put in place in the affected areas," the chief minister said.

He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the man killed in Friday's crash Officials said that authorities are mulling imposing a night curfew in Shillong from 10 pm in view of the prevailing situation.

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has appealed to people to maintain and not pay attention to rumors "I appeal to all citizens in Meghalaya, tribal or non-tribal, keep calm. Don't spread rumors and don't listen to rumors. The chief minister has spoken to me. He assured me he is taking all the necessary steps. The prime requirement now is to maintain law and order," the governor said...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Eating walnuts can contribute to healthy ageing

A new epidemiological study has suggested that consuming walnuts every day makes ageing healthier for women. According to study, women in their late 50s and early 60s, who consumed at least two servings of walnuts per week, had a greater li...

Iran's Rouhani says innocent people in Syria's Idlib should be protected - TV

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart on Saturday that innocent people should be protected in Syrias northwest province, as tensions rose between Moscow and Ankara over the fighting there.Idlibs situation is very com...

Trump: 'we are working to finally end America's longest war'

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban on Saturday as a move to end Americans longest war and bring U.S. troops home from Afghanistan.We are working to finally end Americas longest ...

No breakthrough in Gulf dispute, Qatar foreign minister says

Talks on ending a nearly-three-year-old diplomatic dispute in the Gulf have produced no breakthrough, Qatar foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Saturday. He told Al Jazeera his country hoped for a solution to the disp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020