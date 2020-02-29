4-year-old killed in Assam flat blaze

A four-year-old boy died after a fire broke out in a residential building at Ambikapatty area of south Assam on Saturday, police said The child, identified as Raj Nath, was with a domestic help when the blaze erupted in the flat on the fourth floor of the building around 1 pm, they said.

Raj Nath was already dead by the time the fire fighters reached the spot, a police officer said The 40-year-old domestic help, recovered in a critical condition, was admitted to Silchar Medical College Hospital, he said.

Investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire, officials said.

