Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

A man was shot dead near Amar Colony here allegedly by two bike-borne assailants, police said on Saturday. The police said that deceased Pawan Panday, along with his brother, went to Prakash Mohalla, where the incident took place in the evening.

"They stopped near the spot and while Vijay was paying to the auto driver two unknown persons came and fired upon Pawan. Pawan collapsed on the spot and rushed to National Heart Institute, East of Kailash where he was declared brought dead," he said. A case was registered at Amar Colony Police Station and teams have been formed to investigate the case. (ANI)

