Man taken into custody for allegedly raping and then setting minor girl ablaze in Telangana

A man allegedly raped and then set a minor girl ablaze, following which he was taken into custody by the police, according to Superintendent of Police (SP), Suryapet R Bhaskaran on Saturday. "Today morning we received a complaint from a 17-year-old girl's family that a person, resident of Tirumalgiri police station, had raped and then set their daughter ablaze yesterday night. We have taken the accused into custody," Bhaskaran told ANI over the phone.

The victim has been admitted to a local government hospital with 50 per cent burn injuries, according to the doctors. The police officials added that the girl's family had earlier warned the accused of harassing her. However, yesterday night he came to the minor girl's residence and forcibly took her to nearby bushes where he set her ablaze after raping her.

A case in connection with the matter has been registered under Section 376, 302 of the IPC and Section 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused is under police custody, further investigation is underway. (ANI)

