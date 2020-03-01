Konkani writer Richard John Pais dead

Noted Konkani writer and dramatist Richard John Pais died on Sunday after a brief illness, family sources said Pais was 51 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Known in literary circles as 'RJP', his short stories, satirical writings and poems were very popular He has published three books, including a collection of satirical essays titled Kolovori.' Pais had been the recipient of the T M A Pai award for his work 'Fathor.' His plays 'Paanch Mornam' and 'Tum Vhorto Dhonea' earned him a name in Konkani theatre.

He was the editorial head of Daijiworld.com Pais was diagnosed with cancer two months back and succumbed to the disease after a 75-day battle..

