CRPF, Delhi Police deployed in Shaheen Bagh

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner DC Srivastava on Sunday said even if the Hindu Sena has called off their protest, as a precautionary measure, heavy police deployment has been made at the Shaheen Bagh protest site. "As a precautionary measure, there is heavy police deployment here. We have personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Delhi Police. We want peace to prevail in the area," Srivastava told ANI.

The senior police officer said the aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident from occurring. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also imposed Section 144 in the area.

The Hindu Sena had on Saturday called off the Shaheen Bagh protest site clearance call in view of the law and order situation in the national capital. A large number of people, mostly women, have been holding a sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

