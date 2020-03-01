7 held for producing fake sports certificate to secure jobs; charge-sheeted

Jammu and Kashmir police have charge-sheeted seven persons for allegedly producing fake sports certificates to secure employment in the physical education department in Budgam, an official said on Sunday The crime branch of the police filed the chargesheet against the accused on Saturday, the official said.

He said the seven had produces fake national sports certificates from various sports federations of India to rig the selection process in their favour The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Parray, Javid Ahmad Akhoon, Maqsood Ali War – residents of Beerwah in Budgam; Agha Syed Mehmood and Nisar Ahmad Rather – from Ichgam in Budgam; Mohammad Ayoub Raina, from Chadoora in Budgam, and Ghulam Jeelani Shah, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama, the official said.

On the basis of an investigation conducted by the crime branch, the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports has cancelled 14 such appointments, including the seven accused in the case, he added.

