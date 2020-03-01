2 trying to cross closed railway crossing run over by train in Ludhiana

Two people were killed after being run over by a train when they were allegedly trying to cross a closed railway crossing on two-wheelers here, a railway police official said on Sunday The incident took place on Saturday evening on the busiest Delhi-Amritsar section near Giaspura on the outskirts of Ludhiana city.

The Railway police said seven others, who were also trying to cross the closed railway crossing, suffered injuries. At the time of the incident, most people were trying to cross the closed railway crossing on two-wheelers when Amritsar-bound Shatabdi Express from Delhi passed the area, the official said SHO of Government Railway Police Inspector Balbir Singh said the deceased were identified as Rattanjit Singh (64) and Gurpreet Kaur (22).

They were riding a motorcycle and a scooter, respectively, and both were crushed under the wheels and died on the spot, he said Two of the injured were admitted to a hospital while the other injured who received minor injuries were discharged after first-aid, he said..

