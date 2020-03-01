Inter-state drug gang busted, 6 held in Delhi
An inter-state drug syndicate involved in trafficking of Marijuana was busted on Sunday and six people were arrested in connection with the case.
An inter-state drug syndicate involved in trafficking of Marijuana was busted on Sunday and six people were arrested in connection with the case.
"Six persons involved in trafficking of the consignment of the drug from Odisha to Delhi NCR, which includes the supplier, transporter and the receiver have been arrested," said Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
NCB said at least 386 Kgs of Marijuana was seized in the operation from a truck. Apart from the contraband item, two vehicles have also been seized by the enforcement agency. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
RBI's customary post-budget meeting held in Delhi
50 people responsible for "Delhi nirman" to share stage with Kejriwal in his oath-taking event
Anti-CAA: Group protests in Delhi over Chennai police incident; detained
ATM stolen in southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad Extension
Delhi court imposes Rs 5,000 fine on Shashi Tharoor