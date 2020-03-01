Left Menu
Development News Edition

All refugees in India will be granted citizenship under CAA, says Amit Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 15:45 IST
All refugees in India will be granted citizenship under CAA, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA Shah, addressing a rally here, also exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Bengal with two- third majority after the 2021 assembly polls.

Accusing opposition parties, including the TMC, of misguiding the refugees and minorities, Shah said not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) "The opposition is terrorising minorities... I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won't affect your citizenship," the home minister said.

"We will not stop until and unless all the refugees are granted citizenship," he added Shah also launched the BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more injustice) campaign in West Bengal at the rally..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar says Gulf snub in Afghan signing unwise

Doha, Mar 1 AP The tiny nation of Qatar expressed disappointment Sunday that nearly all of its Gulf neighbours snubbed invitations to attend the weekend peace signing ceremony between the US and the Taliban Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad ...

Cong links 'cloak-and-dagger' I-T raids to graft probe by Chhattisgarh govt, slams use of CRPF

The Congress on Sunday said the cloak-and-dagger I-T raids in Chhattisgarh in which the CRPF assisted the income tax department teams showed that the Centre was scared after the state government launched a probe into alleged corruption unde...

House torched in Delhi violence, BSF man gets Rs 10 lakh from

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned a relief of Rs 10 lakh to BSF constable Mohammad Anees, whose house was burnt in the communal violence in northeast Delhi The chief minister, who was saddened to know that the consta...

India beats Russia, Poland to bag $40 million defence deal in Europe

By Ajit K Dubey In a major success, India has bagged a deal worth USD 40 million to supply four indigenously-built weapon locating radars to Armenia by beating Russian and Polish firms.The deal is for supplying four Swathi weapon locating r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020