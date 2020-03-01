CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde on Sunday inaugurated a camp for distribution of artificial limbs to specially-abled persons here The seven-day camp has been organised by Mahaveer International Services, Nagpur and National Legal Services Authority.

In his brief speech, CJI Bobde termed the event as an "occasion to celebrate humanity" "This is probably high state of consciousness...when a human being looks at the sufferings of others and decides to do something about it," he said..

