Amit Shah performs puja at Kalighat Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday performed puja at the famous Kalighat Temple in the city, police said Soon after delivering his speech at a pro-CAA rally here, Shah went to the Kalighat Temple, which is only a few metres away from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

Shah spent around 15 minutes in the temple of Goddess Kali and performed puja there, police said The temple and its surrounding areas were cordoned off by the Kolkata Police as a security measure.

Members of the Congress and the CPI(M), who had gathered on the roads near the temple, were dispersed before Shah's arrival, police said "Go Back Amit Shah" was painted on the road which was taken by the Union home minister to reach the temple..

