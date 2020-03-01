Cong chief Sonia Gandhi presents chadar at Ajmer dargah

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has presented a 'chadar' at the Ajmer dargah on the occasion of the 808th Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chisti. On behalf of Gandhi, senior Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, presented the chadar at the dargah on Sunday

The Congress leaders offered prayers at the Dargah Sharif by offering a velvet chadar and flowers. They prayed for peace, prosperity and brotherhood in the country. A message from Gandhi was also read at the Buland Darwaja.

