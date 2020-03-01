Senior citizen kills teenage boy for playing prank; held

A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy from his chawl in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai for playing a prank, police said on Sunday The accused Himmat Gyani Gohil allegedly strangulated the victim Shivshambhu Pawar at his residence on Saturday night, after the latter played some prank, an official said.

Gohil didn't run away from the spot, as he has a limp, he said After some neighbours alerted Pawar's parents, they rushed to the spot and shifted their son to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before arrival.

Gohil has been booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

