Health of IPS officer injured in riots improves, Delhi Police chief visits him

The health of IPS officer Amit Sharma, who is undergoing treatment after suffering serious injuries during clashes last week, has improved, with acting Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava visiting him in the hospital on Sunday, officials and family sources said. Sharma, who is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara district, was hospitalised with injuries to his head and hand during the violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi on February 24 Shrivastava, who has been given the additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner following Amulya Patnaik's retirement on Saturday, visited the Max Hospital in Patparganj and inquired about Sharma's health.

"His health has improved and he was likely to be shifted to the ward later today. He has undergone the surgery. He is having his meals now and recovering from the serious injuries," a family friend told PTI Sharma, a 2010-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was admitted to the Max Hospital in Patparganj on Monday and underwent a surgery. The officer's vehicle had been set afire by protesters..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.