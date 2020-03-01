Drug worth more than Rs 40 lakh seized in Odisha, 3 held

Brown sugar worth more than Rs 40 lakh was seized and three persons were arrested for illegal possession of drugs in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday, police said Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched an operation at Sekbad village under the jurisdiction of Jaleswar police station and nabbed the three, the police said.

Around 40 gram of brown sugar was seized from them, a police officer said The drug was brought from West Bengal and the accused were caught before they gave it to anyone else, the police officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

