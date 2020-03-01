Statistics of flagship programs do not show economic slowdown : Union Min Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that the statistics of government's flagship programmes do not show that there is an economic slowdown in the country. Speaking at the concluding day of Asia Economic Dialogue, a 3-day conference organised by Pune International Center in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, (MEA), Puri said, "I just want to place before you some statistics. I am often told that there is an economic slowdown, our automobile sector is not showing growth rate it used to."

Puri said, "When I see the statistics of our flagship programmes. The Prime Minister's dream that by the time we reach 2022, every Indian must have their own home. The title should be in the name of the lady of the house, gender empowerment, dignity of the girl child, pucca home built to ecological and sustainable standard." "The committee for monitoring and sanctioning of the project headed by the secretary in my ministry formed in December 2017 has already sanctioned over 1 crore homes in the last three months. We revise demand assesment...we are doing. All these things don't look like an economic slowdown," he said.

The Union Minister said, "I was inducted into the council of ministers in September 2017, the daily ridership of Delhi metro when I was inducted in 2017 was 2.4 million per day and today its 6.5 million. If you tabulate Ola and Uber ridership between the same period, you will get a pretty good picture of what mobility is all about." "During this period certain kinds of automobiles have been sold in large numbers, while some not due to technical specifications like BS 4 and BS 6, they are undergoing a change," he added. (ANI)

