AAP MP Sanjay Singh speaks to Delhi police chief; asks people not to pay heed to rumours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 21:44 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh speaks to Delhi police chief; asks people not to pay heed to rumours

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Sunday that he spoke to acting Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava on the rumours of fresh violence in the capital and was ensured that the situation was under control The AAP MP, in a tweet, requested people to not pay heed to any rumours.

"Rumours of violence are being spread in Delhi. In this regard I spoke to Delhi CP (commissioner of police) and he said that reports of violence are rumours and the law and order situation of the national capital is completely under control," he tweeted Panic gripped the residents of several parts of west Delhi on Sunday evening following false rumours of violence but the Delhi Police denied any incident and appealed people to remain calm.

"A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal and peaceful," DCP West Deepak Purohit said "There are some rumours regarding some communal tension in Tilak Nagar and Khyala area. It is intimated that there is No tension in Tilak Nagar and Khyala and whole west Distt area. Nothing to worry about," he said.

The police also said that some "unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in South East and West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action." They also said that some rumours circulating about violence in Dwarka and Badarpur area were also unsubstantiated The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it had shut down the entry and exit gates of seven metro stations but did not give any reason. The stations were later reopened..

