Haryana CM praises Saini community

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 1: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the contribution of the Saini community in India's independence movement and in the building of the new India post-independence has been commendable. The Chief Minister was speaking at the first state-level Maharaja Shoorsaini Jayanti function organised by the Saini Samaj Sabha at the Theme Park in Kurukshetra on Sunday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the multi-storey Mahatma Jyotiba Phule block constructed by the Samaj Sabha at a cost of Rs 1 crore. According to a press release, speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the people of this community are following the great tradition of truth and non-violence.

"The pending issues of the SC and BC are being sorted out by the government. If anything is left, the remaining backlog will be completed this year," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

