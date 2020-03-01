Goa: NGO founder arrested for kidnapping minor boy

Founder of an NGO in Goa was arrested on Sunday after a woman filed a complaint alleging that she had kidnapped her minor son, police said The complainant alleged that the accused Tara Kerkar, founder of Savera NGO and an activist, sold her son to unknown persons, a police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju Raut Desai said Kerkar was arrested by Vasco police "A case of kidnapping has been registered against Kerkar. She has also been booked under Goa Children Act," he said.

The complainant stated that she was staying at the house of Kerkar as she had no resources to livelihood "The complainant stated that Kerkar has been forcing her to sell her child, which she refused. On Saturday, Kerkar locked the woman, took away her son and sold him to unknown persons," the police officer said quoting the FIR..

