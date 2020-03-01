Left Menu
Gujrat rail police''s app carries pic of Pak train, removed later

  Ahmedabad
  Updated: 02-03-2020 03:19 IST
  Created: 01-03-2020 23:39 IST
Gujrat rail police''s app carries pic of Pak train, removed later

In an embarrassment for the Gujarat railway police, a mobile application it launched for the safety of passengers "inadvertently" carried a photograph of a Pakistani train After the launch of the app 'Surakshit Safar' on Saturday, some social media users pointed out that the picture of a green-colored railway engine, which appeared on the app's dashboard, is that of a train from Pakistan.

On learning about it, the Gujarat railway police later got the picture removed, officials said "To make the application more attractive, the app developer had put some pictures of trains. In the process, he inadvertently used a photograph of a Pakistani train. Upon learning about it, we have asked the developer to remove it.

It was an unintentional error," Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID- Crime and Railways, Gautam Parmar, said on Sunday The app was launched by Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja on February 29.

With the help of this app, train passengers can seek the help of Government Railway Police (GRP) of Gujarat in case of any emergency Passengers can also report cases related to drugs or human trafficking using this app.

It also enables the passengers to seek police' help in case of eve-teasing, unauthorised entry in compartment, illicit trade and reporting of missing children.

