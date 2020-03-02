Left Menu
'Power Walk' in Delhi spreads awareness on crimes against women in public spaces

A 'Power Walk' was organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday to promote gender equality and build awareness about crimes against girls and women in public spaces.

The power walk, led by NCW chief Rekha Sharma, was taken out from India Gate to Janpath. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A 'Power Walk' was organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday to promote gender equality and build awareness about crimes against girls and women in public spaces. The march led by NCW chief Rekha Sharma from India Gate to Janpath witnessed hundreds of participants from all walks of life.

A street play advocating gender equality was performed by students from the Delhi University. During the march, participants were seen holding placards that read -- "We will fight against injustices against women", "I want to be fearless and bold", "I have the power to walk day or night", "Show the power of power walk together..we are powerful", etc. Speaking at the event, High Commissioner of Canada to India Nadir Patel said, "Canada is a very big believer of gender equality, women safety, women empowerment and women leadership. We have opened a welcoming place where women can thrive. I want to invite everyone for "run for her" in Chanakyapuri on March 8 in recognition of International Women's Day."

NCW chairperson Sharma said, "Whether day or night, women have equal right to claim their spaces everywhere and anywhere. We all should create an environment where women can feel physically safe." Usha Choumad, a Padmashree awardee, who was invited to speak on the occasion, said; "No one has the right to destroy someone's life. Acid attack accused should be given strict punishment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

