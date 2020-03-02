Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready to play any role to maintain peace in country: Rajinikanth

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 10:19 IST
Ready to play any role to maintain peace in country: Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth Image Credit: ANI

Days after condemning the communal violence in Delhi, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth said he was willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country The actor made the comments in a tweet after a few leaders from a Muslim outfit called on him at his residence here on Sunday.

"I am willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country's prime objective should be love, unity and peace," he said in the tweet Earlier in the day, members of the Muslim outfit 'Tamil Nadu Jamaat-ul Ulama Sabai' met the 69-year old actor at his Poes Garden residence.

Communal violence in northeast Delhi last week, which was sparked by protests over the CAA, has left 42 dead and over 200 injured Last week, Rajinikanth had lashed out at the Centre over the violence in Delhi, saying the riots should have been dealt with an "iron fist".

In a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, he asked those in power to "resign and go" if the violence could not be crushed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Comm min for not extending safeguard duty on palm oil imports from Malaysia

The commerce ministrys investigation arm DGTR has not recommend further extension of bilateral safeguard duty on imports of a particular variety of palm oil from Malaysia, according to a notification The Directorate General of Trade Remedie...

Kejriwal announces honorarium of Rs 1 crore for IB staffer's family

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an honorarium of Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma who lost his life in the northeast Delhis communal violence Kejriwal said a family member of Sharma wi...

Bank of England says working with international partners on coronavirus

The Bank of England said it was working with Britains finance ministry and international partners to make sure all necessary steps are taken to protect its banking system and the broader economy from the impact of coronavirus.European share...

Two fresh cases of coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday The person from Delhi had traveled to Italy, it said adding he is being diagnosed at RML hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020