Govt allows airlines to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services

The central government on Monday permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers, according to an official notification

"The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," the notification stated

While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

