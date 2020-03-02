Five killed in accident on Pune-Mumbai highway

Five people were killed in an accident near Khopoli on Pune-Mumbai highway last night.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm last night where six people riding on two-wheelers were waiting near the highway in the Bor Ghat area. A speeding truck hit them and overturned, killing 5 out of them, while one was injured.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep Chhole (38), Amol Chilme (30), Narayan Gubdale (28), Govind Nalwad and Nivrutti Gundale (28). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

