Police set up security camp in Bodli village in Chhattisgarh

As a part of "Vishwas-Vikas-Suraksha" strategy of the Chhattisgarh Government to tackle the Naxal menace, the state police have set up security camps in Bodli village of Bastar district. The camp, set up in January 2020 in Bodli village, is located on the convergence of boundaries of five districts-- Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, Narainpur and Kondgaon.

After learning about the plight of the Bodli and nearby villagers, Bastar Police decided to re-establish the Palli-Barsur axis by opening up six security camps along this 54 km route. Inspector General of Police Bastar Range Sundarraj P. said, "Bodli camp being an epicenter of this axis, would be a game-changer for thousands and thousands of tribals in this region."

Officials inaugurated ration distribution for villagers from the newly-opened public distribution shop. Medical camp was also conducted for the needy villagers. As per the demand of villagers, the officials immediately sanctioned an anganwadi centre and borewells for the Bodli village.

Sundarraj P. said, "Bodli camp would be a role model for the 'Vishwas-Vikas-Suraksha' strategy of the government to tackle the Naxal problem in the state." Bodli village is situated on the erstwhile State Highway No 05, which connects Bhilai to Kistaram via Dallirajehra, Antagarh, Narainpur, Dhaudai, Barsur, Dantewada, Aranpur and Chintalnar. (ANI)

