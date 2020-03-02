Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 2,821 cr in Noida

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:30 IST
UP CM inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth Rs 2,821 cr in Noida

A parking for 7,000 cars, a hospital and a flyover are among 23 development projects worth Rs 2,821 crore which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones for in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday The projects inaugurated included a multi-level car parking with space for 7,000 vehicles at Sector 38A (Rs 500 crore), a government hospital in Sector 39 (Rs 344 crore), underground parking for 276 cars and 42 two-wheelers at Sector 5 (Rs 32.25 crore).

Three power sub stations at Sector 148 (Rs 366 crore), and two at Sector 38A (Rs 98.45 crore and Rs 10 crore) were also inaugurated A footover bridge at Sector 145 metro station (Rs 10.81 crore), another in Sector 62 (Rs 5 crore), one between Sector 71 and 72 (Rs 5 crore) and four pink toilets in sectors 16, 15, 28 and 74 (altogether costing Rs 0.76 crore), according to officials.

Total 13 projects inaugurated are worth Rs 1,452 crore, while those for which foundation stones were laid for 10 projects worth Rs 1,369 crore, the officials said Foundation stones were laid for a Habitat and Convention Center in Sector 94 (Rs 685 crore), sewage treatment plants at Sector 168 (Rs 175 crore), Sector 123 (142 crore), a flyover on MP 3 road near Parthala Chowk (Rs 90 crore), intelligent traffic management system (Rs 88.45 crore), a golf course in Sector 151 (Rs 90 crore).

Besides, foundations were also laid for two underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and for a project on installation of 21,946 LED lights (Rs 8.32 crore) UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana, BJP's district incharge Jai Pratap Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and senior officials of Noida Authority, including Chairman Alok Tandon and CEO Ritu Maheshwari, attended the event.

Rajya Sabha MPs Tarun Vijay and Surendra Nagar were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Royal DSM plans to launch 'Nu-Shakti' home fortifier in north India

Dutch firm Royal DSM, plans to introduce its pre-mixed micro-nutrient daily home fortifier Nu-Shakti in north India soon Nu-Shakti is a first of its kind product category that is based on home fortification to enhance essential nutrients an...

Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus, link to Japanese visitor

Two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected Japanese national, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, marking the first confirmed cases in the worlds fourth-most populous country. The disco...

Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domestic sa...

Two held, 94 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

Border Security Force BSF has arrested two persons, wearing uniforms similar to the camouflage dress of the border patrolling unit, and allegedly seized 94 kg cannabis from their possession.The incident took place on Feb 29 when two persons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020